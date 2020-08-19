Bills sign Lachlan Edwards, cut Kaare Vedvik

Getty Images

Buffalo’s made a change at punter.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have signed Lachlan Edwards. Kaare Vedvik was cut in a corresponding move.

Edwards spent the last four seasons with the Jets, but the AFC East club went in a different direction this offseason by drafting Braden Mann in the sixth round. Edwards averaged 45.9 yards per punt last season and has a career average of 45.5 yards.

Vedvik was highly touted for his work as both a kicker and a punter in Ravens camp in 2018, but missed the regular season with injuries sustained in an assault. He was traded to the Vikings and claimed off of waivers by the Jets last summer, but only lasted one game as Edwards’ teammate because he missed a field goal and an extra point in a season-opening 17-16 loss to Buffalo.

Corey Bojorquez, who averaged 41.9 yards per punt last season, is the other punter on the Buffalo roster.