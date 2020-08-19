Brian Flores: “Some good, some bad” from Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa has gone through his first two padded practices as an NFL player and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores offered some thoughts on how he’s looking during a session with reporters on Wednesday.

Flores said that Tagovailoa has shown no signs of trouble with his surgically-repaired hip as he’s gone through drills, but that he is experiencing the kind of mixed performances that you’d expect to see from a player moving to a higher level of competition.

“Some good, some bad,” Flores said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Some good throws and good decisions, some throws that aren’t so good and some decisions that weren’t so good.”

Without preseason games to play this summer, these padded practices will be the best way for Tagovailoa to show how well he is transitioning to the NFL. Unless the performance goes from some good to all good in a hurry, that transition will likely continue in the regular season as he takes on a backup role behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.