Bucs to have a pair of intrasquad workouts in stadium

Getty Images

With no preseason games to evaluate players, teams are forced to adjust their camp routines.

For the Bucs, that means a pair of chances to simulate game action.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that they’d hold a pair of intrasquad game situations in Raymond James Stadium.

Those sessions will include live special teams work as well, allowing players to get a sense of what it will feel like in a place other than a practice field.

Of course, they don’t know if they’ll have fans in the stadium during the regular season, but creating an approximation of what it will feel like in the building can’t hurt.