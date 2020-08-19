CeeDee Lamb: We’re pushing for three 1,000-yard receivers

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a wealth of talent at wide receiver, and they’re not shy about talking up their goals.

The latest to do so is rookie CeeDee Lamb, who told Michael Irvin on NFL Network that he, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup have identified all of them gaining 1,000 yards this season as a goal.

“I think that’s very realistic. That’s definitely what we’re pushing for,” Lamb said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We talk about it a lot on the field, just kind of understanding the personnel that we have, the different type of characteristics in each other’s games.”

Five teams in NFL history have had three 1,000-yard receivers. It’s a long shot for the Cowboys to join them, but there is a lot of optimism in Dallas about what this passing game can do.