Chiefs activate Juan Thornhill from PUP

Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill practiced Wednesday for the first time since December.

Thornhill spent almost three weeks on the active/physically unable to perform list. He passed his physical, and the Chiefs activated him from PUP.

The Chiefs, though, will take a deliberate approach in Thornhill’s return from a knee injury that prematurely ended his rookie season.

“It’s good to have Thornhill back,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “He was limited today, but he’ll keep ramping up. (We) made sure he had a couple of good workouts prior to activating him, so we think that’s a plus.”

Thornhill tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the Week 17 game against the Chargers. He missed the postseason after starting all 16 regular-season games, playing 1,011 defensive snaps, alongside Tyrann Mathieu.

“It was definitely good to see Juan back out there,” linebacker Anthony Hitchens said. “You could see him smiling from ear to ear. He could finally be around us and stuff like that.

“Kudos to him for putting in all the work in getting back here not even a full year from the injury. Good for our training staff and Juan putting in all the work. While everyone else had an offseason, he was still grinding.”