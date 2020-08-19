Clyde Edwards-Helaire impressing Chiefs so far

Getty Images

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had a couple of “welcome-to-the-NFL” moments in his young career thus far.

The first-round draft choice took his first hard hit Sunday when Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark popped Edwards-Helaire out of bounds after a reception. Edwards-Helaire acknowledged the hit but also pointed out he stayed on the field for the next play.

The only thing that’s taken him off the field is dehydration issues, something rookies sometimes learn the hard way.

“It’s hot everywhere right now,” Edwards-Helaire, who is from Louisiana, said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We’re outside working, so I can speak for myself. [I’m] outside, working, doing what I can do to get fluids in. Big output needs huge input.”

Edwards-Helaire has impressed the Chiefs, though, in his time with the first team. He is expected to take over the starting role with Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season.

“Clyde has done a great job in the reps that he has gotten,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “He’s playing fast, and he has incredible vision. That’s what’s been the biggest thing so far.”