DeAndre Hopkins practicing with Cardinals Wednesday

The reason for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ absence from Cardinals practice in recent days created some conversation, but it shouldn’t continue on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins is back on the practice field in full pads for Wednesday’s session in Arizona.

Hopkins’ absence was attributed to a hamstring injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that the hope was that he’d be back soon. Hopkins’ past desire for a new contract led some to wonder if Hopkins might be sitting out to create contract leverage by not practicing, but the wideout said that was not the case.

Wednesday’s development supports that stance and Hopkins’ continued presence on the practice field will bode well for the immediate future of the Cardinals Offense.