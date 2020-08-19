DeAndre Hopkins practicing with Cardinals Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
The reason for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ absence from Cardinals practice in recent days created some conversation, but it shouldn’t continue on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins is back on the practice field in full pads for Wednesday’s session in Arizona.

Hopkins’ absence was attributed to a hamstring injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that the hope was that he’d be back soon. Hopkins’ past desire for a new contract led some to wonder if Hopkins might be sitting out to create contract leverage by not practicing, but the wideout said that was not the case.

Wednesday’s development supports that stance and Hopkins’ continued presence on the practice field will bode well for the immediate future of the Cardinals Offense.

3 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins practicing with Cardinals Wednesday

  1. ” Hopkins’ past desire for a new contract led some to wonder if Hopkins might be sitting out to create contract leverage by not practicing, but the wideout said that was not the case.”

    The only people pushing that lie was the media. Kingsbury and the Cardinals told you from Day 1 what was going on, that Hopkins was resting an aggravated hamstring. Instead of believing it PFT questioned it and starting pushing fake news that Hopkins was likely sitting out for a new contract. Their is no question in AZ whether or not Hopkins is going to get a new contract, AZ traded for DHOP for a reason and in all liklihood Hopkins now will retire a Cardinal. Hopkins will be in AZ for years to come.

  2. hawkkiller says:
    Kingsbury and the Cardinals told you from Day 1 what was going on, that Hopkins was resting an aggravated hamstring.
    ==

    Sure, because coaches and GMs are notorious for always telling the truth when it comes to player injuries or what they consider “in-house” issues.
    Look, they very well may be telling the truth. It wouldn’t surprise me.
    However, neither you or I know definitively what the truth is. You’re a Cardinals fan that has chosen to believe the side you want to believe, and I’ve read more than enough of your comments over the years to know if this were happening in Seattle or LA you’d believe the opposite.

  3. The Cardinals traded for Hopkins knowing he wanted a new contract. It wasn’t a secret in Houston and it’s not a secret in Phoenix. I seriously doubt the Cardinals didn’t have a plan to keep Hopkins happy, playing, and contributing.

