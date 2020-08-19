Derek Carr: Opportunities for offense are limitless

Getty Images

The Raiders have worked to improve the number of offensive options they have at their disposal and quarterback Derek Carr likes the way things are coming together.

Carr has had some time to work with rookie wideouts Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards as well as free agent pickups like tight end Jason Witten and wide receiver Nelson Agholor at training camp and shared some of his thoughts about the unit with reporters on Tuesday. Carr thinks those additions match with returning players like Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs to give the offense an appealing amount of versatility.

“The opportunities are limitless,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I think that’s what Coach Gruden wanted. He just wanted a whole bunch of different versatile guys that he can call this or he can call that. . . . He’s going to make sure that he’s going to stress you out with every ability that we have. . . . I think that was Coach Gruden’s dream when he got here . . . to get to a place where we can do whatever we want on offense. We can run the triple-option if we want, so I think we’re going to do that in Carolina.”

What looks good on the practice field in August doesn’t always translate to the playing field in September, so the Raiders have some way to go before they can do more than just say they can do anything they want offensively in 2020.