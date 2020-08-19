Dolphins put Vince Biegel on IR, Sam Eguavoen on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Dolphins took a pair of linebackers off their active roster on Wednesday.

Vince Biegel is headed to injured reserve and Sam Eguavoen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. No players have been added to the roster to fill their spots at this time.

Biegel tore his Achilles during Tuesday’s practice. He was heading into his second season with the Dolphins and recorded 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception while making 10 starts in 2019.

Eguavoen played in every game for Miami last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He had 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He’ll be eligible to return to the active roster after going through the testing protocols associated with the list, which is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with an infected person.