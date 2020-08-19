Donovan Smith said Bucs safety plan convinced him to play

Getty Images

Ultimately, Donovan Smith decided the risk was worth it, or at least less of a risk than he was worried about initially.

The Buccaneers left tackle said in July he had concerns about COVID-19, and that playing “does not seem like a risk worth taking.” That was largely because he knew he’d be dealing with a newborn (his daughter arrived July 24).

He ultimately decided to not opt out though, and said some of his concerns were allayed by the steps the Buccaneers took to keep players and staff safe, including a team hotel.

“With the protocols and stuff, they’re pretty good at following them, spreading everybody out, hand sanitizing stuff, masks everywhere,” Smith said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “With the daily testing and everything and having those results, for me it just boiled down to just having the ability to go a different place from with my lady or my child if anything was to happen, so that was the deciding factor there.”

Smith said he’s staying at home now, but if there was any exposure, he’d be heading to the team hotel to isolate.

The Buccaneers have had some cases among players and coaches, but don’t have anyone on the COVID-19 list at the moment.