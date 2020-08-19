Drew Brees sold Saints on bringing in Bennie Fowler

Getty Images

Drew Brees has some pull when it comes to the New Orleans Saints. So when he endorses a wide receiver he wants as a part of the team’s roster, the Saints are going to take note.

According to Amie Just of NOLA.com, Brees sold the Saints on the idea of signing Fowler as a free agent this offseason after working out with him and Emmanuel Sanders in Denver.

Brees met up with new teammate Emmanuel Sanders in Denver in June to get some real football work with offseason programs begin canceled across the league. At Brees’ request, Sanders reached out to Fowler to tag along to maximize the work they could get accomplished. What Brees saw from Fowler made a positive impression.

“They ended up signing me because Drew vouched for me,” Fowler said.

Fowler said Brees told him he was going to call the Saints after the workouts and tell them about him. Within days the team had reached out to begin conversations that resulted in Fowler’s signing at the end of July.

“He’s a guy who came in as an undrafted free agent so we say that he came in the hard way, right?” Brees said. “He’s had to earn it each and every year. He’s had to play a ton of special teams. So, to me, those guys are just football players. Whatever you need them to do, they’re willing to step in and do it, and, at times, that’s the dirty work.”

Fowler appeared in just 18 games for the New York Giants combined over the last two seasons. He had 39 catches for 392 yards and one touchdown for the Giants over that span. His best season came in 2017 with the Broncos when he caught 29 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.