Frank Reich considering ways to use Jacoby Brissett this season

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett said recently that he still believes he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL despite the fact that the Colts signed Philip Rivers to take the job while he’s still on the roster.

While Brissett isn’t the starter for Week One, he may not have to wait for a Rivers injury or a change of teams to see the field. Head coach Frank Reich discussed the possibility of having a package of plays for Brissett in the game plan this season.

“You’ve got a what we consider a future Hall-of-Fame QB, you think, ‘Well, it’s hard to take him off the field.’ But you look at what the Saints have done, and not that we have the exact same dynamic . . . I mean Jacoby and Taysom Hill are different types of players,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “But Jacoby is a really good player and there are certain ways that we think that we could use him. If we think those ways are going to help us win football games, then we will be open to doing that.”

Considering such a package and pulling the trigger on it are two different things, so it will be interesting to see how the Colts play things against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on September 13.