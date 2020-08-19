Get to know new Washington president Jason Wright

Getty Images

New Washington president Jason Wright, a former NFL player, joined Wednesday’s PFT PM for an extended chat regarding his new job.

The full interview appears in the attached video.

Among other things, Wright said that all options are on the table for the team’s next name, including the possibility that “Washington Football Team” will stick, making it like a European soccer club.

However it works out, Wright is committed to turning the team around from a business standpoint. Hopefully, he’ll be given a full and fair chance to do it — and hopefully ownership will defer to his expertise when it comes to turning around an organization that needs a new direction.

