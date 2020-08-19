Giants put Cody Core on IR, make Graham Gano signing official

Getty Images

The Giants will be without a key special teams player for the year, but they have a new kicker.

The team announced that wide receiver Cody Core was placed on injured reserve.

He was lost for the season after tearing an Achilles during practice Tuesday. Core led the Giants in special teams tackles last year, after being claimed off waivers from the Bengals. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.

To fill his roster spot, they announced the previously reported signing of kicker Graham Gano.

Gano was released by the Panthers on July 30, and he hasn’t kicked in a regular season game since Dec. 2, 2018 because of injuries. He did kick the longest field by an opponent in Giants history, when he hit a 63-yarder against New York in 2018.