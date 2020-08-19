Jared Goff: Van Jefferson “far ahead” of where a rookie should be

Getty Images

The Rams Offense is going to look a bit different this year after the offseason departures of running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

A committee of backs is expected to step in for Gurley and the team took wide receiver Van Johnson in the second round to help fill the role that Cooks played the last couple of years. Quarterback Jared Goff offered an early review of the rookie’s work during a video conference with reporters on Tuesday.

“Van has been really good, man,” Goff said. “He’s been really good. I say that cautiously because you never want these young guys to get too far ahead of themselves. But he’s been really impressive and done a good job. It reminds me a lot of when Cooper [Kupp] was a rookie, and he was just so far ahead of where a rookie kind of should be. He’s done a great job. He’s really picking things up fast. He’s obviously extremely athletic, but I think his ability to be able to pick up the offense mentally and understand the little intricacies of it has been really impressive, and I’m excited to play with him.”

Kupp and Robert Woods are back in their familiar roles, which leaves Jefferson to compete with Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has more time in the system, but he could be left on the outside looking in if the Rams feel Jefferson offers more of a spark to the unit this fall.