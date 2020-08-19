Jets cut Kenneth Dixon to make room for Chris Hogan

Getty Images

Wide receiver Chris Hogan agreed to a contract with the Jets a few days ago, but the team held off on making the deal official until he took a physical and went through COVID-19 testing.

Hogan was out at practice with the team on Wednesday and the team issued an announcement confirming the signing. They also announced the move they made to open a spot for Hogan on the roster.

Running back Kenneth Dixon has been waived in the corresponding move to Hogan’s signing.

Dixon signed with the Jets last December, but didn’t appear in any games with the team. He was a 2016 fourth-round pick in Baltimore and played 18 games for the Ravens over three years before being released last September. He has 148 career carries for 715 yards and four touchdowns.