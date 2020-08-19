Jets will work out Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The Jets have invited receiver Donte Moncrief to their training facility for a workout, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Moncrief, 27, worked out for the 49ers last week.

The Jets signed veteran Chris Hogan after working him out. They need more help with Denzel Mims nursing a hamstring injury and Vyncint Smith reqiring core muscle surgery.

Moncrief played five games for the Steelers last season, with two starts, and three with the Panthers after Pittsburgh cut him. Carolina cut him in December, and he finished the year with four catches for 18 yards.

In 2018 with Jacksonville, Moncrief made 48 receptions on 89 targets with 668 yards and three touchdowns.

He spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts drafted him in the third round in 2014.