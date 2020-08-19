Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram, “he has to take care of himself”

Getty Images

Joey Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers earlier this month and now the team’s other starting defensive end is reportedly looking for some contract attention of his own.

Melvin Ingram is in the final year of his contract and has not been practicing at Chargers camp. Head coach Anthony Lynn called it “company business” and a report this week indicated Ingram would like his deal addressed before the start of the season.

It’s unclear how that will play out with the team, but Ingram has Bosa in his corner.

“We’ve talked a little bit and all I have to say is I’m going to support him,” Bosa said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s going to make the best decision for him and his family. I have faith in him that he’s going to make the right decisions. . . . At the end of the day, it is a business and he has to take care of himself. I think he would love to play with us. He wants to be out there. But he’s gotta handle business.”

Uchenna Nwosu has been filling in for Ingram in the lineup and the length of his run at that spot will likely be determined by how things play out at the negotiating table.