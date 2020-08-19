Lamar Jackson on Dez Bryant: He’s looking good on social media

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made it known that he was open to the team bringing in wide receiver Antonio Brown after working with Brown this offseason, but the team’s looking in another direction for a veteran at the position.

Dez Bryant is in Baltimore and set to work out for the team this week. Jackson didn’t work out with Bryant this offseason, but he has kept tabs on the videos that the former Cowboy has been posting of his workouts with others.

“We’ve got a lot of great receivers on the team right now,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “It’s up to the front office. I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He’s looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we’ll have to see when he gets here.”

Jackson said that the team’s young wideouts have been “workaholics” in camp thus far and they’ll need those players to keep developing whether Bryant gets a shot to resume his career in Baltimore or not.