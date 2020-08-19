Mack Wilson seeking second opinion from Dr. James Andrews

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee in Tuesday’s practice. The initial prognosis doesn’t sound promising, but the second-year player is seeking a second opinion.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Wilson will seek a consultation with noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews to determine whether Wilson needs season-ending surgery. But the swelling in Wilson’s knee will have to subside first.

“A lot of emotions running through my head rn [right now], but I always knew even as a kid that God makes no mistakes!’’ Wilson tweeted. “5ive1 will be back and better with an even bigger chip on my shoulder I promise you. Love you guys & thanks to everyone who prayed for me and reached out to me.

“Just wishing I was out there having fun with my brothers. Hold it down like I know y’all will. When I’m back it’s up.”

Wilson and the Browns are hoping to avoid surgery, which would allow him to return at some point this season.

Wilson started 14 games last season and played 89 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 82 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

Third-year linebacker Tae Davis and third-round choice Jacob Phillips are candidates to fill Wilson’s spot.

“There’s a lot of good youth out there and there are some really athletic players,’’ Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’re excited about those guys.”