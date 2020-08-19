Michael Strahan: My Super Bowl XLII jersey is in my house

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

Michael Strahan is now on the record: The Super Bowl XLII jersey currently being offered by Goldin Auctions is not the jersey he wore throughout the game.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Strahan said that his Super Bowl XLII jersey currently is in the gym in his house.

He explained that he kept everything from that game, his final NFL contest, with the exception of his shoulder pads, and that he put everything in a duffel bag and gave it to a friend after the game. Strahan retrieved the jersey from the bag once he returned to New Jersey.

“I take it out [of] the bag,” Strahan said, “the whole thing is wet, still soaking wet and nasty. . . . The thing still has stains on it from dirt, from Gatorade and the stench if you were to take it out of the frame.”

The lawsuit filed several years ago regarding allegedly fraudulent Giants game-used memorabilia alleged that former Giants clubhouse attendant Edward Skiba gave Strahan a replica that had been made to look like it was the real thing, down to the Gatorade stains. And the web page currently offering the jersey compares a photo of the back of the jersey from the game with the back of the jersey being sold. In the two pictures, various stains seemingly match.

Strahan acknowledged that the team had backup jerseys for the Super Bowl. It’s possible that the jersey sold by Skiba is the replica. It’s also possible that, in the chaos of a post-Super Bowl locker room, someone did indeed make the switch. If, after all, a reporter was able slip in to a locker room after Super Bowl LI and abscond entirely with Tom Brady‘s jersey, a team employee could have swapped out a replica of Strahan’s Super Bowl XLII jersey for the real thing.

At this point, we have no idea how to resolve the discrepancy. Short of DNA testing as to any dried sweat that can be extracted from the fabric, there would be no way to know which one was actually worn, and which one wasn’t. The only things that’s clear at this point is that either Goldin Auctions isn’t selling the real thing — or that Strahan isn’t in possession of the real thing.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Michael Strahan: My Super Bowl XLII jersey is in my house

  1. When I think about Strahan, which is almost never, all I think about is Favre laying down and handing the sack record to him in the final minutes of the last game of the season. I haven’t liked Favre ever since, and Strahan just seems like a phony.

  2. The longer time goes by, the more disgraceful Eli looks for being involved in such a dishonest and greedy scheme.

  3. I will always be a Giants supporter due to this game. 18-1 forever hahahaha. That loss continues to haunt all patriot fans to the grave. They did a gigantic service to this nation with that win.

  4. This is very simple. Follow the incentive. Strahan has no incentive to make a fake jersey. The friend (unless he is totally crooked, and had a plan ahead of time, and took the time and effort to fake the jersey before strahan collected it) has no incentive. The person or group selling the jersey has ALL the incentive. They are the ones getting paid. Case closed.

  5. Do a DNA test on the stuff. Mike can afford it. That’ll remove all doubt unless someone collected his sweat and put it on another jersey.

  6. I still ask…why in the world would you want another man’s stinky, sweaty piece of clothing? And why on earth hasn’t Strahan washed his laundry for 13 YEARS!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.