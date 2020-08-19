Mike McCarthy will miss play calling but doing what’s best for team

USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy wouldn’t give up play-calling duties while in Green Bay, and it sounds as if he now questions that decision. Perhaps that’s why he won’t call plays in Dallas.

McCarthy talked Kellen Moore into staying with the Cowboys as offensive coordinator and allowed Moore to retain the play calling.

“I think the most important thing coming from the head coach position is you have to do what’s best for the football team,” McCarthy said on NFL Network, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Personally, I know I’ll miss it. I miss a lot of components of it already. But my sole responsibility is to make srue I can help Kellen be the best play-caller possible. He’s still young at it. He has a great mind. I’ve been extremely impressed with him every step of the way, from building the installs, the way he’s delivered it in the meetings to players, and his on-the-field coaching. So it’s the best decision for this football team. There is so much more that I want to and need to focus on as far as building the program the way I see it needs to be done. There’s a lot of energy that goes through it, and I just didn’t want to short the offense. I felt like I did that at times in Green Bay.”

Moore was a first time play caller last season, and the Cowboys finished with the most yards in the NFL.