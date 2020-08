Getty Images

The Eagles have another injury to worry about.

Per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles listed running back Miles Sanders as “week-to-week” with a “lower-body injury.”

(In a related note, some teams get “too cute” with injury designations.)

While there’s still nearly a month until the start of the regular season, his importance can’t be understated. The Eagles have said they want Sanders to be their lead back this year, after he posted 1,327 yards from scrimmage as a rookie.