No cheerleaders or mascots on the field in 2020

Getty Images

Since there may not be any fans in the stands who need distracting, the NFL is eliminating one more distraction from the game day experience.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, updated protocols agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA don’t allow cheerleaders or mascots on the field.

As issues go, this is not a significant one, though it does underscore how unusual the environment’s going to be this year if and when games are played.

The rule may also prevent any accidental plays made by sideline personnel, such as the time Panthers mascot Sir Purr downed a live ball in the end zone against the Steelers in 1996.