No sideline reporters, pregame TV reporters in 2020

Getty Images

The NFL sideline will indeed look very different in 2020.

The game-day protocol for pro football in a pandemic does indeed prohibits cheerleaders and mascots. It also prohibits all sideline reporters, including TV network, national radio, and team flagship radio. Pregame TV reporters also are prohibited from the sidelines.

It’s not a surprise, but it’s further confirmation of how different things will be this season for the NFL.

Ultimately, the fans won’t care all that much, as long as the games are played. These measures are aimed at ensuring this happens by reducing the potential opportunities for someone bringing the virus to the field of play.