Only nine NFL players are on COVID-19 list after Packers activate two

Getty Images

Two NFL players came off the COVID-19 list and one was added. That means only nine NFL players are on the COVID-19 list.

That’s good news as teams have begun padded practices.

The Packers activated two players from the list Wednesday, clearing their COVID-19 list. Long snapper Hunter Bradley and linebacker Greg Roberts were cleared from the reserve list.

Roberts, though, transferred to the physically unable to perform list.

He has not practiced much since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had core muscle surgery that kept him out until late in the season. Roberts got three weeks of work before the Packers shut him down.

The league’s only new addition to the COVID-19 list was Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen. The Dolphins have had 16 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list at one point or another, with defensive tackle Benito Jones appearing on it twice.