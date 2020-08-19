Packers cut two players

Getty Images

The Packers cleared a few roster spots Wednesday.

The team announced that tackle Travis Bruffy and wide receiver Travis Fulgham had been released.

Fulgham was a sixth-round pick of the Lions last year out of Old Dominion. The Packers claimed him off waivers earlier this month. Bruffy was signed by the Packers as an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech earlier this spring.

The Packers had two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and long snapper Hunter Bradley was on the practice field Wednesday. Linebacker Greg Roberts was the other remaining player on their COVID-19 list.