Panthers need Ian Thomas to step into bigger role

When veteran tight end Greg Olsen left as part of the Panthers’ offseason purge, it left the door open for backup Ian Thomas.

Thomas is not taking that for granted, however.

“I mean, I’m not sure if I have a starting role yet,” Thomas said, via Myles Simmons of the team’s official website.

That’s the thing you have to say, but the job is practically Thomas’ by default. The third-year tight end has shown some playmaking ability when Olsen missed time with injuries, and will be counted on for a much larger role in a new offense.

The former fourth-round pick caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, but had fewer opportunities last year with Olsen well. But he was able to learn from him, and Thomas was able to rattle off a list of all the things he picked up from Olsen.

“On and off the field, taking care of my body, running routes, blocking, little things to get you an advantage on the field — it’s a lot to list,” he said. “I’m very grateful for that. I know he taught me to take my game to the next level.”

While their renovation project in Carolina is in its early stages, they think Thomas has potential, adding an element to an offense which has good skill-position talent (Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson) for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to work with.