PFT PM heads to Peacock, too

PFT PM

Next week, PFT Live moves to Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service. Next month, another PFT product becomes a daily offering — and it joins the Peacock lineup.

Yes, PFT PM becomes for the first time ever a five-day-per-week endeavor, as the last chunk of a 12-hour block of sports talk on Peacock. It’s NBC Sports on Peacock, a free channel that begins each morning with PFT Live at 7:00 a.m. ET, The Dan Patrick Show at 9:00 a.m. ET, The Rich Eisen Show at 12:00 p.m. ET, Brother from Another at 3:00 p.m. ET, and PFT PM at 6:00 p.m. ET.

PFT PM will have news, analysis, interviews, and everything else you’ve become accustomed to in our afternoon podcast. It also will feature regular appearances from Charean Williams, who will co-host the show multiple days per week. It will continue to be available on podcast form, and maybe we’ll find a way to get the one-hour show onto satellite or terrestrial radio, too.

Peacock is easy to find. Plenty of smart TVs have the app built in. The app can be downloaded on any phone. The website, peacocktv.com, can be accessed in any browser. You simply set up an account, and start streaming.