Quinnen Williams: I feel I’m going to be unstoppable this season

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams‘ rookie season didn’t quite live up to the expectations that came with being drafted third overall, but he vowed things will go differently in 2020 when he met with the media on Wednesday.

Williams has dropped weight since last season and said he “transformed my whole body” through workouts and nutritional changes this offseason. He believes the result will be a dramatic leap forward as a player.

“I feel like I’m tapped into that zone, tapped into that level that I’m going to be unstoppable. . . . I just feel it, man,” Williams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I’m in great shape, great condition. I got my body fat down. I’m rocking and rolling. I feel myself being that person that they drafted me to be. I feel like I’m coming into that person — a dominant defensive tackle in the NFL.”

With Jamal Adams in Seattle and C.J. Mosley at home, the Jets could use a dominant force on their defense.