Report: Cody Core believed to have torn Achilles

It looks like the Giants will be without one of their top special teams players from last season.

Wide receiver Cody Core signed a two-year deal with the team after playing well after joining the Giants on a waiver claim last September, but he went down with a non-contact injury on Tuesday. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Core is believed to have a torn Achilles tendon.

Giants head coach Joe Judge had no update on Core’s condition after practice. If the tear is confirmed, Core will miss the entire 2020 season.

Core appeared in every game for the Giants last season and was credited with eight tackles while playing on 62 percent of their special teams stats. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.