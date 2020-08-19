Report: Two women claim Derrius Guice raped them at LSU

Getty Images

Derrius Guice‘s NFL career currently on pause. The pause could very well become permanent.

Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour of USA Today report that two former LSU students claim that Guice raped them in 2016, when Guice was a freshman on the school’s football team.

Per the report, the women shared the allegations with multiple people at LSU at the time, but it appears that LSU did not investigate the situation. The women claim that Guice assaulted them in their apartments after nights of heavy drinking.

Said one of the alleged victims to USA Today: “I was drunk and passed out on my bed. I never gave him consent. I never wanted to have sex with him. I don’t even remember except the flashbacks I had. I just wonder sometimes, does he even know that that was wrong?”

Guice, a second-round draft pick in 2018, was cut by Washington earlier this month after an arrest on multiple domestic-violence charges arising from a trio of alleged incidents happening earlier this year.

Guice’s lawyer, Peter Greenspun, denied the allegations in a statement issued to USA Today.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU,” Greenspun said. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later. . . Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact.”

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy does not allow discipline for incidents happening before a player entered the league. However, proof of pre-NFL misconduct could result in enhanced punishment for things done while playing at the professional level.