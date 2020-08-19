Robert Tonyan has a chance to be the Packers’ starting tight end

Getty Images

Last year Packers tight end Robert Tonyan played in just 18 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps, but this season Tonyan has a chance to be the starter at the position.

Asked if Tonyan could become the starter, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he could.

“Absolutely. We feel really good about Bobby,” LaFleur said, via USA Today. “I will tell you, he worked really hard this offseason. You can tell, his body, he’s in great shape. He’s got a much better understanding of what we’re trying to do on the offensive side of the football.”

The Packers have depth at tight end, with Marcedes Lewis and Jace Sternberger also on the roster, but they would love to see Tonyan continue to develop, and earn that starting job.