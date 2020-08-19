Seahawks will play at least first three home games without fans

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have fans at CenturyLink Field for at least the first three home games of the 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday.

“While CenturyLink Field has become the best home-field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance.”

The Seahawks’ first three home games are against the Patriots on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week Two, the Cowboys in Week Three and the Vikings in Week Five.

The Seahawks host the 49ers on Nov. 1 in the first home game that potentially could include fans at CenturyLink.