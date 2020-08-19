Titans agree to terms with Geoff Swaim

Getty Images

The Titans had tight end Geoff Swaim in for a workout this week and it appears it went well.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Swaim has agreed to terms on a contract with the team. He’ll have to pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he’d be free to join them on the field at training camp.

Swaim played four seasons for the Cowboys after being drafted in the seventh round in 2015 and he moved on to the Jaguars last year. He played in six games before landing on injured reserve and was released in March.

Swaim has 48 catches for 401 yards and a touchdown in 43 career games.

The Titans also have Jonnu Smith, Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt, Parker Hesse and Tommy Hudson at tight end.