Titans announce four signings, including Trevor Siemian and Geoff Swaim

Getty Images

The Titans have officially announced the additions of quarterback Trevor Siemian and tight end Geoff Swaim.

Both signings were reported earlier in the day along with the decision to waive seventh-round quarterback Cole McDonald. The Titans also announced two other signings and three other deletions from the roster.

Running back Marcus Marshall and wide receiver Krishawn Hogan are the other new members of the Titans. Marshall spent time with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of James Madison last year and returned to the roster this offseason before being cut in April. Hogan had one catch in eight games for the Saints last season and also saw time with the Colts in 2017.

Running back Dalyn Dawkins, receiver Kyle Williams and tight end Parker Hesse were the other players dropped from the Titans roster on Wednesday.