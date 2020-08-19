Titans sign Trevor Siemian, cut Cole McDonald

Getty Images

The Titans have a new backup quarterback.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Wednesday that his client Trevor Siemian has signed with the team. Siemian worked out for the Titans earlier this week.

Siemian opened last season as Sam Darnold‘s backup with the Jets and started their second game of the season when Darnold was sidelined by mononucleosis. He tore ligaments in his ankle during that game, however, and missed the rest of the season.

Siemian started 24 games with the Broncos earlier in his career and that experience is something the Titans were lacking behind Ryan Tannehill. Neither Logan Woodside nor seventh-round pick has ever played in a regular season game and McDonald won’t get that shot with the Titans.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that McDonald is going on waivers as the team pivots to having Siemian on their depth chart.