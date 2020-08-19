Vikings, Dalvin Cook break off contract talks

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 19, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will apparently play out his contract.

Cook and the Vikings broke off contract talks on Tuesday, NFL Network reports.

That means Cook is poised to play this year on a $1.3 million salary and then hit free agency in 2021. He’ll be highly motivated to turn in a good year, with a second contract on the line next year.

The problem for Cook next year, however, will be that the likely reduced salary cap will make it harder for him to get a big contract, from the Vikings or any other team. The Vikings can also use the franchise tag to keep Cook from shopping himself to the highest bidder.

Cook is coming off the most productive season of his three-year career, having rushed for a career-high 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also catching a career-high 53 passes for 519 yards.

8 responses to “Vikings, Dalvin Cook break off contract talks

  1. Hold out and trade incoming.

    Not that I wish any particular ill will on the Vikings or anything, it’s just how these things tend to go

  3. Cook should realize that he can’t be paid in the top 3 RB group because of his injury history. He has never played a full season, and that’s the reason why the Vikes are weary of giving him a huge deal. Cook is a beast when he’s healthy, but all fans hold their breath when he gets tackled because they don’t know if he’s getting back up. Give him 11 mil a year, but you got to put in a injury protection so his deal is not fully guaranteed if he misses significant time.

  4. This is fine by me, a season ticket holder. Play 15 or 16 games and then you can have an extension.

  5. We need to get Cook signed. Our entire offense runs through him. What is the front office doing? They’re going to regret this!

  6. I like Cook; he’s good at running between our spongey OL or getting outside to make things happen, as well as catching passes; but he has to understand the Viking’s perspective. In 3 years so far, he’s only played in 29 of 48 games. Even in his career year last year he only played in 14 games.

    As much as I like him, his value might not get higher than it is now. Maybe the Vikings can flip him for some decent picks and/or players if they don’t get a contract figured out.

  7. Cook being motivated to put in a good year is one thing. But don’t discount the Vikings deciding to give Alexander Mattison a bunch of Cooks carries this season to see what they truly have in Mattison. If Mattison looks good, the Vikes may just let Cook walk.

