Wake Forest wideout Sage Surratt opting out, to prepare for draft

Getty Images

Another top prospect has decided to opt out of the coming college season, to prepare for the NFL.

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt just announced he was opting out.

“After careful consideration, I will forgo the upcoming season due to the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19,” he wrote. “My family and I have decided it’s best for me to focus on training for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Surratt had exceptional year for the Demon Deacons last year. The redshirt sophomore had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, despite missing time late with an injury.

As time goes on and outbreaks pop up on campuses across the country, it’s hard to imagine that more players won’t follow suit.