Will Fuller unconcerned about contract, but a healthy season would help

Getty Images

Will Fuller‘s injury history is well documented, which makes this an interesting season for the Texans receiver. He enters the final season of his rookie deal, due $10.2 million on the fifth-year option, and headed toward free agency in March.

But Fuller’s market will be determined by what he does this season.

He said he’s “not going to worry about the contract.”

“The contract is going to come depending on how you play,” Fuller said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “My focus has been to just be the best version of myself, and I feel like I did that this offseason.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson predicts Fuller is “going to ball out” this season.

Fuller has put up big numbers when he has played, averaging 14.3 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns in 42 career games. But he has missed 22 regular-season games and has never played all 16 games in a season.

Fuller has had a broken collarbone, a torn ACL, hamstring injuries and, this offseason, he had groin surgery.

“If I can play 16 games, which I believe I will this year, the sky is the limit,” Fuller said.

Fuller, of course, can’t control injuries. So he will cross his fingers and hope for good luck in his fifth season, something he hasn’t had in his career thus far.