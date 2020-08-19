Xavier Williams works out for Patriots

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Xavier Williams worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Williams is a candidate to fill one of the Patriots’ open roster spots.

The Patriots have depth concerns at the position with Beau Allen absent from practice.

Williams has played 44 career games with the Cardinals and Chiefs. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2015.

After three seasons with the Cardinals, Williams signed with the Chiefs as a restricted free agent. His most productive season was 2018 when Williams played 16 games and made 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks.