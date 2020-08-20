A.J. Dillon attributes his gigantic legs in part to genetics

Getty Images

Packers running back A.J. Dillon has made a major impression during his rookie training camp, thanks to an impressive pair of legs.

On Thursday, he addressed the body parts that have created so much of a buzz.

“I can’t take complete credit for it; some of it is genetics,” Dillon said, via Rob Demovskiy of ESPN.com. Demovsky adds that Dillon said he has a “sturdy base,” and that he focused on leg strength while at Boston College.

Whatever it is and wherever it comes from, it’s working for Dillon. And it’s creating expectations that he’ll become a major part of the team’s offense, right out of the gates.