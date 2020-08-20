A.J. Green won’t take part in Friday’s scrimmage

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Green missed another practice on Thursday and the hamstring injury he picked up earlier this week will continue to keep him on the sideline a little while longer.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Green will not take part in Friday’s scrimmage. Green went to the sideline near the end of Monday’s practice after tweaking his hamstring and head coach Zac Taylor said after the session that the early exit was for “precautionary” reasons.

Green missed the entire 2019 season after injuring his ankle at the start of camp. That makes it easy to understand both the cautious approach and any anxious reactions from Bengals fans who’d like to see Green back in action after such a long time away.

That won’t happen at the scrimmage and it’s unclear just when Green will be ready to roll again.