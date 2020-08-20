Andre Dillard: I’m going to keep proving I’m the right guy for left tackle

Getty Images

Andre Dillard was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft with the intention of being Jason Peters‘ successor as the Eagles left tackle, so there’s no surprise that he’s lining up in that spot at training camp.

If there is a surprise, it’s that Dillard is lining up there with Jason Peters on the roster. Peters wasn’t supposed to be there, but right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles and the Eagles brought the veteran back to fill that spot.

Peters may be playing guard now, but his presence means there will almost certainly be calls for him to move back to his old spot in the event Dillard struggles this season. Dillard said he’s “excited to keep learning” from Peters and said he’ll show that there’s no reason to turn back the clock in Philly.

“There’s a lot of pressure and responsibility, naturally, but you can’t really dwell on that,” Dillard said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’m the guy for the position, I’m going to keep proving that I’m the guy for the spot.”

Dillard said the game has slowed down a lot for him in his second season and the Eagles are hopeful that means he’ll be ready for the quickest of pass rushers come the regular season.