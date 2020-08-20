Andrew Vollert cut again, this time in Carolina

Getty Images

Andrew Vollert was one of the most-discussed players in the season premiere of Hard Knocks after he didn’t hold back his anger when Chargers coach Anthony Lynn cut him. Now it’s Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s chance to feel Vollert’s wrath.

Vollert, whom the Panthers signed after the Chargers cut him, was cut by the Panthers today. Vollert lasted just a few days in Carolina.

The Panthers made the move so they’d have a roster spot available for Jalen Jelks, who was picked up off waivers from the Cowboys.

Vollert played his college football at Weber State and has spent time with the Cardinals and Bengals in addition to the Chargers and Panthers. He has never played in a regular-season game.