Arians likes what he sees from a healthier Gronk

Getty Images

A year of retirement may have done Rob Gronkowski some good.

Gronk, who retired from the Patriots last year but came out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Buccaneers this year, has healed up and looks like he’s moving the way he did four or five years ago, head coach Bruce Arians said. Arians also said it’s good to see that Gronkowski no longer needs the big elbow brace he wore in New England.

“He doesn’t have that big arm brace,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 31-year-old Gronkowski always seems to be dealing with some kind of injury and hasn’t played all 16 games of a season since 2011. But Gronkowski says he’s feeling good enough that he doesn’t need his snaps limited, and if he can stay healthy he should be a very big addition in Tampa Bay.