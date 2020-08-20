B.W. Webb agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback B.W. Webb has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cardinals, agent Sunny Shah tweeted.

The Cardinals began hunting for cornerback help after losing Robert Alford for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. A report surfaced Wednesday that the Cardinals were signing free agent Ken Crawley, but Crawley did not appear on the NFL’s transactions report Thursday.

Webb, 30, is a journeyman who has played 80 games with six teams over six seasons after the Cowboys used a fourth-round choice on him in 2013. Webb, who did not play the 2017 season, has 35 career starts.

Last year, Webb played 15 games with 12 starts with the Bengals after appearing in 16 games with 13 starts in 2018 with the Giants. He made 37 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups in 2019.