Broncos rookie KJ Hamler out a couple of weeks

Getty Images

Thursday was not a day for good injury news in Denver.

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the field with a left leg injury and, per multiple reporters, head coach Vic Fangio announced that second-round pick KJ Hamler will miss time. The wide receiver injured his hamstring and Fangio said he’s expected to miss a couple of weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Hamler was taken a round after Jerry Jeudy as the Broncos tried to inject more life into their passing game. Missing time with quarterback Drew Lock might hurt the rookie’s chances of making an early impact this fall.

Fangio also said that linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) left practice early. There’s no word if either player will be missing more time.