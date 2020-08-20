Broncos will seek permission for a limited number of fans

Getty Images

NFL teams are permitted to host fans if state and local laws allow it. The Broncos will be trying to get Colorado to allow it.

Via 9news.com, the Broncos soon will submit a formal request to the state of Colorado for permission to admit a limited number of fans to home games this season.

The team’s argument will be based on the efforts undertaken to limit the spread of the virus. Concession stands won’t use cash, and all ticketing is mobile. The bathrooms are now touchless. (I’m very curious about how that will work while also not interested in any further details.)

The 25-page proposal was prepared by a task force led by owner-in-waiting Brittany Bowlen.

It’s unclear how many fans the Broncos would like to have present for games. Without the variance, they will have none, apparently.