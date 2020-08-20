Browns CB Kevin Johnson hospitalized with liver laceration

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson is in the hospital in Cleveland for further observation of an injury sustained in Wednesday’s practice.

The Browns announced that Johnson was admitted to the hospital after another player landed on him and caused an abdominal injury. Tests revealed Johnson suffered a laceration to his liver.

Johnson is resting comfortably and the team says he’s expected to remain hospitalized for at least another 24 hours for further observation.

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Browns in April. The 2015 Texans first-round pick spent last season with the Bills and had 36 tackles and a sack while appearing in every game for Buffalo.